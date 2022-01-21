Tokyo stocks end lower on additional COVID quasi-emergency measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday as sentiment was weighed down by deepening uncertainty over Japan's economic recovery as the country moves to implement a quasi-state of emergency across additional prefectures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 250.67 points, or 0.90 percent, from Thursday at 27,522.26. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 11.35 points, or 0.59 percent, lower at 1,927.18. Decliners were led by mining, transportation equipment, and oil and coal product issues.