Tonga journalist tells of chaotic evacuation after volcanic eruption

A local journalist in Tonga spoke Friday about a chaotic evacuation situation she was in after the devastating eruption of an undersea volcano and subsequent tsunami last weekend that caused severe damage to the small South Pacific nation. Marian Kupu, a radio journalist in the capital Nuku'alofa, described the harrowing events following Saturday's eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in a phone interview with Kyodo News on Friday, providing one of the first eyewitness accounts in the island country still covered in ash. "All of us here in Tonga...we will never forget what happene...