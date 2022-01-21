Soccer: Hasegawa stars as Japan win women's Asian Cup opener

Newsfrom Japan

West Ham midfielder Yui Hasegawa set up the opener before hitting a double as two-time defending champions Japan cruised to a 5-0 win over Myanmar on Friday in their Group C opener of the women's Asian Cup in India. At the tournament doubling as the continent's qualifier for the 2023 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, Nadeshiko Japan made a comfortable start to hand manager Futoshi Ikeda his first win since taking charge last October. Sitting 13th in the FIFA ranking, Japan were limited to a single goal from forward Riko Ueki in the first half but they were never tro...