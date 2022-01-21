Tennis: Osaka eliminated from Australian Open in 3rd-round upset

Newsfrom Japan

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Australian Open Friday in a third-round upset against 60th-ranked American Amanda Anisimova. The 20-year-old Anisimova won 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) at Margaret Court Arena, outdueling the Japanese former world No. 1 in the first-to-10 tie-breaker after neither player broke serve in the deciding set. Osaka had been playing for her third Australian Open crown and fifth Grand Slam title, having also won at Melbourne Park in 2019. The 24-year-old was seeded 13th this year after returning from a break from tennis to care for her mental health. She crui...