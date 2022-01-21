Hydrogen carrier built by Japan company arrives in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

The world's first purpose-built liquefied hydrogen carrier built by a Japanese company arrived in Australia on Friday, as part of a project to create liquefied hydrogen from Australian brown coal and ship it to Japan. The Suiso Frontier liquid hydrogen carrier built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. docked at the Port of Hastings located southeast of Melbourne. It will transport hydrogen to Japan as part of a project between the two countries and undertaken by a consortium of companies from Australia and Japan including Australian company AGL Energy Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Japanese...