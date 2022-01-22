Gist of virtual meeting between Japanese, U.S. leaders

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden that was held virtually on Friday. The two leaders: -- agree to advance a "free and open Indo-Pacific" region. -- agree on the launch of economic "two-plus-two" ministerial talks. -- affirm a plan to hold a Quad summit in Japan in the first half of 2022, with Biden accepting an invitation to visit Japan. -- vow to push back against China's attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas. -- underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait...