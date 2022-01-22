Basketball: Hachimura gets 8 rebounds, faces Watanabe for 3rd time

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Rui Hachimura scored 11 points and claimed a season-high eight rebounds in the Washington Wizards 109-105 loss to compatriot Yuta Watanabe's Toronto Raptors on Friday. Hachimura's 19 minutes, 50 seconds on court were his most this season after personal issues and COVID-19 regulations kept him out until Jan. 9, while Watanabe had two rebounds but no points in less than six minutes of playing time. The pair had faced each other twice before in the NBA, the last time in February 2020. Watanabe remained on the bench for the Raptors' last two games on Monday and Wednesday before takin...