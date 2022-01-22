30 temporarily stranded on Osaka theme park roller coaster, none hurt

Newsfrom Japan

About 30 people were temporarily stranded on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Saturday afternoon after the ride came to a sudden halt after sensors detected an abnormality, but none were injured, the park's operator said. Everyone aboard the "Hollywood Dream -- The Ride: Backdrop" roller coaster was rescued by staff about an hour and a half after it stopped near the highest point on its tracks at around 1:10 p.m., the park said. The cause of the incident is being investigated, according to the park in the western Japan city. The latest incident occurred after a power out...