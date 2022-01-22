Soccer: Kubo, Maeda in, Yoshida out for next World Cup qualifiers

Newsfrom Japan

Attackers Takefusa Kubo and Daizen Maeda and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu were named to Japan's 23-man squad on Saturday for their upcoming World Cup Asian qualifiers against China and Saudi Arabia, while injuries have ruled out captain Maya Yoshida, forward Kyogo Furuhashi and winger Kaoru Mitoma. Masaya Okugawa, who scored in four straight German Bundesliga games for Arminia Bielefeld earlier this month, was overlooked as manager Hajime Moriyasu picked a familiar-looking side for the two ties at Saitama Stadium against China on Thursday and Feb. 1 versus the Saudis. Japan sit second in Group B...