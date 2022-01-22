Tennis: Japan's Daniel exits Australian Open in 3rd-round loss

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Taro Daniel, a second-round winner over former men's World No. 1 Andy Murray, failed to make it to the Australian Open's fourth round, losing in four sets to Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner. Daniel, a 28-year-old qualifier ranked 120th in the world, lost 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 despite challenging the 20-year-old world No. 10 in the first three sets. "I never figured out a way to beat him," Daniel said. "I had a sense that if only I could keep up the pressure the way I did in the second and third sets. But the way he made adjustments told you he was a top-10 player." Daniel was the last Jap...