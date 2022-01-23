NEC to provide coating service on PCs to combat COVID

Newsfrom Japan

NEC Corp. will start providing a coating service for business operators from late February to counteract the coronavirus on personal computers. The new service will reduce users' burden of sanitizing the devices, as the glass coating will remain effective for around five years, according to the major Japanese technology company. Liquid mixed with an agent that inactivates the virus will be applied to form a solid glass membrane on the surface of PCs when it reacts with moisture in the air. The technology was developed by Tokyo-based glass coating agent manufacturer HardoLass Holdings Co., acco...