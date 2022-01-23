Tiny Japanese ski company set to rule Olympic bumps again

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese company has become a world leader in a very specific area of ski manufacturing, with its triangular logo set to be seen at the Beijing Olympic Games on the skis of most of the world's best moguls racers. The ID One brand has become known for producing the world's best-performing bumps skis, carving out a niche for those at the top of the leg-shattering discipline of moguls skiing. Finnish skier Janne Lahtela, who wore the Japan-made skis when he won gold in men's moguls at Salt Lake City in 2002, helped establish ID One's credentials, and today consumers are bypassing the behemoth b...