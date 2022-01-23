Soccer: Asano gets 1st goal of season to salvage Bochum draw

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Takuma Asano came off the bench to score his first goal of the season for Bochum in the German Bundesliga on Saturday, securing his team a 2-2 home draw against Cologne. Asano, called up by manager Hajime Moriyasu for Japan's upcoming home World Cup qualifiers against China and Saudi Arabia, steered a loose ball inside the box into the bottom corner in the 70th minute, five minutes after coming on. Gerrit Holtmann scored the opener for Bochum in the 25th minute but Timo Hubers leveled in the 36th minute and Anthony Modeste chipped the keeper from outside the box for Cologne on th...