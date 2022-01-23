Singapore-bound plane returns to Japan after pilot falls ill

Newsfrom Japan

A Singapore-bound plane returned to Narita airport near Tokyo on Sunday after the pilot fell ill, Japan's transport ministry officials said. None of the 41 passengers and crew onboard Air Japan Co.'s Flight 801 was hurt. The plane landed back at the airport at 9:10 p.m., after the pilot complained of stomach problems when the plane was flying above western Japan past 8 p.m. Air Japan is ANA Holdings Inc.'s subsidiary operating international passenger and cargo flights, according to Air Japan's website.