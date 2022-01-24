Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. fall ahead of Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower in early trading Monday as sentiment was dampened by Wall Street falls late last week with investors remaining cautious ahead of the upcoming two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 230.69 points, or 0.84 percent, from Friday to 27,291.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.53 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,910.65. Decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and securities house issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched ...