FEATURE: Japanese actress builds NYC rice-ball business amid pandemic slowdown

Sayuri Oyamada, a Japanese film and television actress based in New York City for the past decade, has used the slowdown in filming caused by the coronavirus pandemic to build a local business selling "onigiri" rice balls made with innovative combinations of traditional and American ingredients. Operating a so-called ghost kitchen, Oyamada Onigiri produces nine flavors of handmade rice balls, including several vegan options with ingredients like red miso, kale and avocado. The products retail for around $4 each (roughly 450 yen) at several Japanese markets in Manhattan and Brooklyn as well as ...
