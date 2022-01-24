Tokyo stocks end higher on solid U.S. futures ahead of Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Monday after early losses were clawed back on a rise in U.S. stock futures in cautious trading ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning a day later. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 66.11 points, or 0.24 percent, from Friday at 27,588.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.69 points, or 0.14 percent, higher at 1,929.87. Gainers were led by mining, marine transportation issues and bank issues.