JR East mulls providing wearable cameras to station staff

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. is considering providing wearable cameras from April to its station staff working at night to better protect them from becoming involved in trouble with passengers, sources familiar with the matter said Monday. By providing such cameras, the company wants to reduce the risk of its workers becoming victims of violence or a crime, the sources said. It would be the first railway operator to use such cameras for security purposes, according to the transportation ministry. The operator, known as JR East, will examine how to secure the safety of its workers while protecting th...