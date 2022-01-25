Nissan alliance eyes 3 tril. yen investment to push electrification

Newsfrom Japan

A trilateral alliance involving Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. is planning to spend about 3 trillion yen ($26.3 billion) over the next five years to advance the electrification of its lineup, rolling out 30 new electric vehicle models by fiscal 2030, sources familiar with the matter said Monday. The alliance also including Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and French partner Renault SA will use common platforms and cooperate in procuring auto parts to reduce development costs for the new EVs as they seek a competitive edge over rival carmakers, the sources said. The three automak...