Main events scheduled for February

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for February: In February -- Gov't-led drill to be held on assumption of disaster at Tohoku Electric Power Co.'s Onagawa nuclear plant. In late February -- Ceremonies to be held for Akutagawa, Naoki literary award recipients. Feb. 1 (Tue) -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release data on new motor vehicle sales in Japan for January. -- Mizuho Financial Group executive Masahiro Kihara to become president. -- ANA Holdings to release April-December earnings report. Feb. 2 (Wed) -- Japan Airlines, Sony, Hitachi, Panasonic to release April-December earnings r...