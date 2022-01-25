CORRECTED: Japan household assets rise to record 3,072 tril. yen at end of 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese households' assets increased 1.3 percent to a record 3,072.7 trillion yen ($27 trillion) at the end of 2020 from a year earlier, the Cabinet Office said Monday, reflecting consumers holding off on spending amid the uncertain impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economic outlook. The rise to the highest level since 1994 when comparative data became available was also helped by 100,000 yen government handouts to all citizens as part of an economic package aimed at cushioning the fallout from the virus crisis. Some economists had said the blanket cash handout would spur spending onl...