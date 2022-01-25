Nikkei plunges 2% in morning on U.S.-Russia tensions, Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index plunged Tuesday morning and fell to its lowest intraday level in five months as concerns grew about rising tensions between the United States and Russia concerning Ukraine and investors remained cautious about a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 561.14 points, or 2.03 percent, from Monday to 27,027.23. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 39.10 points, or 2.03 percent, at 1,890.77. Every industry category lost ground, led by marine transportation, service a...