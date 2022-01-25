Soccer: Narumiya nets brace as Nadeshiko Japan book quarterfinal spot

Newsfrom Japan

Yui Narumiya struck a goal in each half Monday as two-time defending champions Japan booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Women's Asian Cup in India with a 3-0 win over Vietnam. With a maximum six points from their two matches, Nadeshiko Japan are guaranteed to advance as one of Group C's top two teams to the knockout stage of the tournament, which doubles as a qualifier for next year's World Cup. INAC Kobe Leonessa midfielder Narumiya found the net in the 38th and 58th minutes at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, bookending a goal from captain Saki Kumagai just afte...