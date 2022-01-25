Tennis: Japanese pair Aoyama, Shibahara into Australian Open semis

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara advanced to the Australian Open women's doubles semifinals with a straight-sets victory Tuesday over Croatia's Petra Martic and American Shelby Rogers. Aiming for their first Grand Slam title, the second-seeded Japanese pair wrapped up the quarterfinal 6-1, 6-4 at Melbourne Park's Margaret Court Arena. Aoyama and Shibahara took the first set by rolling off five straight games from 1-1. They secured the decisive break to go up 5-4 in the second before Shibahara served out the match. The duo, who represented Japan at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, will face ...