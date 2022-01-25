Tokyo stocks end lower on U.S.-Russia tensions, Fed meeting jitters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday on rising tensions between the United States and Russia over Ukraine as well as caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 457.03 points, or 1.66 percent, from Monday at 27,131.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 33.25 points, or 1.72 percent, lower at 1,896.62. Decliners were led by marine transportation, service and machinery issues.