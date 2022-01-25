Average condo price in Tokyo area hits record high in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

The average unit price of new condominiums in Tokyo and its vicinity in 2021 hit a record high of 62.60 million yen ($550,000), surpassing the previous high recorded in 1990 during an asset-inflated bubble, a research institute said Tuesday. The price was up 2.9 percent from the previous year in the capital and three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama, boosted by the increasing popularity of luxurious properties such as high-rise condos in downtown Tokyo, the Real Estate Economic Institute said. The average unit price in the Tokyo area logged 61.23 million yen in 1990, acco...