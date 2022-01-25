Tencent to launch information service for Chinese tourists to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. said Tuesday it will launch a service providing information on accommodation and tourist sites for Chinese travelers to Japan on its social media platform WeChat. The firm plans to launch the service in the central Japan region later this year in cooperation with a body to promote Chubu international airport in Aichi Prefecture before expanding to other areas in the future on the expectation that tourism will rebound once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided. Chinese WeChat users, who make up the majority of the Asian country's population, will be able...