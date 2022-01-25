Japan FY 2020 net liabilities grows at fastest pace amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

The Finance Ministry said Tuesday the debt of the Japanese government exceeded its assets at the fastest pace in fiscal 2020, as spending increased for stimulus to support the coronavirus-hit economy. At the end of March 2021, the government posted a record net liabilities of 655.2 trillion yen ($5.7 trillion), worsening 63.4 trillion yen from a year earlier, which was the quickest pace since comparable data became available in fiscal 2003. The data showed the country, which already struggles with snowballing social security costs amid the rapid graying of the population, could go bankrupt if ...