IMF slashes global growth forecast to 4.4% amid U.S., China slowdown

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed the global growth forecast for 2022 by 0.5 percentage point from its earlier estimate to 4.4 percent, with disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation weighing on the world's two largest economies. Japan, meanwhile, saw its year-on-year growth projection revised upward by 0.1 point from the October projection to 3.3 percent, following the rollout of additional fiscal stimulus. "The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected," the IMF said in its update of its World Economic Outlook report, citing th...