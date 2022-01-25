TikTok paid 20 influencers to spread videos without informing viewers

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan operator of the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok said Tuesday it paid 20 social media influencers to spread certain videos on Twitter between July 2019 to December last year, using a strategy that could be considered as stealth marketing. The amount of the payments is being looked into, according to the Japan office of ByteDance Ltd. The company is believed to have used influencers to spread handpicked TikTok videos to raise recognition levels of the app without informing viewers about the payments. The company said that as the practice was not aimed at promoting a product or...