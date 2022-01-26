U.S. eyes "potent" export controls against Russia if Ukraine invaded

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government said Tuesday it plans to impose export controls against the supplying of sophisticated technologies to Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, while seeking ways to address Europe's vulnerability due to energy reliance on Moscow. The "potent" export control measure is being considered in addition to financial sanctions as a way to hit "quite hard" at Russian President Vladimir Putin's "strategic ambitions to industrialize his economy," a senior U.S. government official said. "It would impair areas that are of importance to him, whether it's in artificial intelligence...