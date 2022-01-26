Pfizer starts clinical study on safety of Omicron-targeted vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE said Tuesday they are starting a clinical study to evaluate the safety of an experimental vaccine targeting the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The study will be conducted in adults aged 18 to 55 and will involve up to 1,420 participants. While noting that a booster shot after the primary two-shot series of the existing COVID-19 vaccine offers high protection against severe disease from Omicron, Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, said, "We recognize the need to be prepared in the e...