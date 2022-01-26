Tokyo stocks open mixed on dip-buying, Wall St. falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Wednesday as dip-buying following the Nikkei's sharp fall the previous day was offset by selling on overnight losses on Wall Street. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 14.05 points, or 0.05 percent, from Tuesday to 27,117.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.77 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,899.39. Decliners were led by electric appliance and pulp and paper issues, while marine transportation and mining issues led gainers. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.89-91 yen compar...