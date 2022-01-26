Tokyo stocks fall in morning on caution ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning, weighed down by overnight falls on Wall Street and by caution ahead of the conclusion of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 107.26 points, or 0.40 percent, from Tuesday to 27,024.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 1.99 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,894.63. Decliners were led by oil and coal product, pulp and paper, as well as food issues.