BOJ members see inflation moving toward 2% target, wage growth key

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan board members said core consumer inflation will likely move toward the bank's target of 2 percent and believe the trend can continue if wages grow, a summary of opinions at a January monetary policy meeting showed Wednesday. Still, the goal is to ensure core consumer prices rise above 2 percent in a "stable" manner and the current aggressive monetary easing should be maintained, some members said, shooting down expectations of a policy change in line with the United States and Europe that are moving toward policy normalization to counter accelerating inflation. In an economic out...