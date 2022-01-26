URGENT: Nikkei ends at 13-month low in cautious trading ahead of Fed decision

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended at its lowest level in nearly 13 months on Wednesday, as caution grew ahead of the conclusion later in the day of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 120.01 points, or 0.44 percent, from Tuesday at 27,011.33, its lowest closing level since Dec. 28, 2020. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.77 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 1,891.85. Decliners were led by oil and coal product, pulp and paper, as well as textile and apparel issues.