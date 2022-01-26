Tennis: Kamiji, Shuker lose in Australian Open wheelchair doubles final

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Yui Kamiji and her British partner Lucy Shuker lost a third-set tie break 10-2 to Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot in Wednesday's wheelchair women's doubles final at the Australian Open. De Groot and van Koot piled on the pressure in the 10-point match tiebreak played in lieu of a third set, going into the decider having won the first 7-5 and dropped the second 6-3 on Day 10 of the season's opening Grand Slam. De Groot beat Kamiji for the Australian Open wheelchair singles title last year. The Dutchwoman then repeated the pain in front of Kamiji's home crowd at the Tok...