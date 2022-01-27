CORRECTED: Children's book by Japan writer wins U.S. Batchelder Award

Newsfrom Japan

A work by Japanese author Sachiko Kashiwaba has received this year's Batchelder Award for being the most outstanding children's book originally published outside the United States in a language other than English, according to the American Library Association. The book "Temple Alley Summer" by the 68-year-old, originally published in Japanese as "Kimyoji yokocho no natsu" by Kodansha Ltd., is a mysterious fantasy tale about the summer vacation of a ghost girl and her classmates. It was translated into English by Avery Fischer Udagawa and released in the United States by Restless Books. The ann...