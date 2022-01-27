CORRECTED: Children's book by Japan writer wins U.S. Batchelder Award

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

A work by Japanese author Sachiko Kashiwaba has received this year's Batchelder Award for being the most outstanding children's book originally published outside the United States in a language other than English, according to the American Library Association. The book "Temple Alley Summer" by the 68-year-old, originally published in Japanese as "Kimyoji yokocho no natsu" by Kodansha Ltd., is a mysterious fantasy tale about the summer vacation of a ghost girl and her classmates. It was translated into English by Avery Fischer Udagawa and released in the United States by Restless Books. The ann...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society