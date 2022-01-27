URGENT: Nikkei plunges over 3% to 14-month low on Fed woes

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index plunged over 3 percent on Thursday, finishing at its lowest level in 14 months, as selling accelerated on growing fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates more frequently than expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 841.03 points, or 3.11 percent, from Wednesday at 26,170.3, its lowest closing level since Nov. 24, 2020. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 49.41 points, or 2.61 percent, lower at 1,842.44. Every industry category lost ground, except for insurance and mining issues. Dec...