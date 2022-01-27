Tennis: Kunieda reigns supreme with 11th Australian Open singles crown

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Shingo Kunieda proved yet again he is unrivaled in the world of men's wheelchair tennis when on Thursday he beat Alfie Hewett to claim his 11th Australian Open singles title. It took 2 hours, 12 minutes and three sets, but Kunieda got the win in the Melbourne heat, beating the five-time Grand Slam singles champion from Britain 7-5, 3-6, 6-2. "I played the best tennis of my career, especially in the final set," he said. "I don't know how I did it, but I pushed past my limit. I was motivated by my strong desire to show how I can play." Kunieda was knocked out in the semifinals of the 202...