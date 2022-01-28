Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying after Nikkei's 3% fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as investors scooped up battered shares after the Nikkei index dropped over 3 percent the previous day, while exporters were supported by a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 434.23 points, or 1.66 percent, from Thursday to 26,604.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 26.63 points, or 1.45 percent, at 1,869.07. Every industry category gained ground, led by service, mining and real estate issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.34-...