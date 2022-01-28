Nikkei index soars 2% in morning after sharp fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks bounced back Friday morning, with the Nikkei rising over 2 percent as investors scooped up battered shares after the index dropped the previous day to its lowest level since November 2020. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 549.76 points, or 2.1 percent, from Thursday to 26,720.06. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 34.76 points, or 1.89 percent, at 1,877.20. Every industry category gained ground except for iron and steel issues. Major gainers were led by chemical, transportation equipment, and pulp and paper issues.