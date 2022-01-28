Nikkei surges 2% on bargain-hunting after sharp fall

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index soared over 2 percent on Friday, as investors scooped up battered shares after the benchmark index dropped the previous day to its lowest level since November 2020. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 547.04 points, or 2.09 percent, from Thursday at 26,717.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 34.45 points, or 1.87 percent, higher at 1,876.89. Every industry category gained ground except for iron and steel issues. Major gainers were led by chemical, marine transportation, as well as pulp and paper issues.