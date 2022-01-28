Hong Kong economy grows 6.4% in 2021, showing recovery from pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong's economy grew 6.4 percent in 2021, marking its first positive growth after two consecutive years of recession due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and anti-government protests in 2019, government figures showed Friday. The economy is recovering from a record 6.5 percent contraction in 2020 amid the pandemic, according to the preliminary data released by the city government. The total value of exports in 2021 increased 19.0 percent in accordance with the recovery of the global economy, while private spending grew 5.7 percent. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Hong Kong recorded a 4.8...