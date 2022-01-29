Kochi seeks to become anime, manga hub as remote work base

Newsfrom Japan

Kochi Prefecture in western Japan, which has produced many famous manga artists, recently launched a project to boost the animation industry by setting up a remote working base to establish the region's reputation as a locus for anime and manga. The Kochi prefectural government, together with three municipal governments and Kochi Shinkin Bank, are working to attract firms in the animation industry to set up satellite offices locally, enabling creators to work remotely even while away from major cities such as Tokyo. As part of the plan, a satellite office base will be set up in Kochi city in t...