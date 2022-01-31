N. Korea test-fired long-range ballistic missile on Sun.: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-12 "intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile" on Sunday, state-run media reported Monday, at a time when the nuclear-armed nation has been increasing military pressure on the United States. The launch came after Pyongyang recently hinted at resuming nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, saying it may restart all "activities" that it had temporarily suspended to build trust with the United States. The firing was "conducted by the highest-angle launch system from the northwestern part of the country toward the waters" of the Sea of Japan "in...