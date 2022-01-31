Japan's Dec. industrial output falls 1.0% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output fell 1.0 percent in December from the previous month, government data showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 96.5 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed downwardly revised 7.0 percent growth in November. The index of industrial shipments decreased 0.1 percent to 95.2 while that of inventories was up 0.5 percent at 101.2 Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to advance 5.2 percent in January and climb 2.2 perce...