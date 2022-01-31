Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. rise, capped by COVID concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday following advances on Wall Street late last week, although gains were limited on concerns over a possible COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo as the capital battles a sharp resurgence in infections. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 45.11 points, or 0.17 percent, from Friday to 26,762.45. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.00 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,879.89. Gainers were led by service, mining and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115....