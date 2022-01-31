Tokyo stocks up in morning as solid earnings ease COVID worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning as a recent string of positive earnings reports from Japanese companies eased concern over a potential COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, with the capital battling a sharp resurgence of infections. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 264.55 points, or 0.99 percent, from Friday to 26,981.89. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 16.37 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,893.26. Gainers were led by precision instrument, service and mining issues.