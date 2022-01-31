Baseball's COVID spring comes in Japan mixed with concerns, high hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Amid the fury of the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Japan's 12 major baseball league teams will open their spring training camps on Tuesday in Miyazaki and Okinawa prefectures, where locals are pinning their hopes that the game can bring an economic upturn. With the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, the sense of unease surrounding baseball's spring is mounting as one player after another has become infected. In January alone, at least 70 players have tested positive, with infection increased through groups of players taking part in the joint nonmandatory workouts that a...